Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Brendan Kyle Austin, 24, of Longview was held without bond Saturday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon.
Austin was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:03 p.m. Friday.
Joshua Dale Castleberry, 32, of Henderson was held Saturday on $7,000 in bonds on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Castleberry was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:12 a.m. Saturday.
Cameron Elijah Clay, 26, of Henderson was released Friday on $15,000 bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Clay was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:32 p.m. Friday.
Lashay Keyasia Copeland, 20, of Nacogdoches was released Friday on $3,000 bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Copeland was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:06 a.m. Friday.
Corbin Hodges Crane, 29, of Longview was held Saturday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Crane was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:09 p.m. Friday.
James Portley, 31, of Longview was held Saturday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Portley was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:32 p.m. Friday.
Makayla Marie Thrasher, 23, of Longview was held Saturday on $9,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Thrasher was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:07 a.m. Saturday.
Kara Kristine Wells, 24, of Longview was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Wells was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:23 a.m. Saturday.