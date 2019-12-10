Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Marcelino Berumen, 25, of Longview, was held Monday on $85,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, failure to identify a fugitive, evading arrest and manufacture/delivery of between four grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Berumen, who was booked into jail at 3:17 a.m. Monday.
■ Eric Devonte Raheem Black, 23, of Laurel, Mississippi, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Black, who was booked into jail at 12:19 a.m. Monday.
■ Tydarius Tyrone Farley, 20, of Gladewater, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Farley, who was booked into jail at 2:16 p.m. Sunday.
■ Terrance Norvell Jr., 24, of Longview, was held Monday on $52,500 in bonds on charges of assault/family violence causes bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Longview police booked Norvell into jail at 9:41 p.m. Sunday.