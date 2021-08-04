Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Brittany Nicole Brooks, 23, Kilgore, was released Monday on bonds totaling $50,000 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of bond/protective order assault/stalking. Brooks was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9 a.m. Monday in Rusk County.
Donald Lee Godbey, 25, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Godbey was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Tenneryville and Pine Tree roads.
Faythe Corrin Holland, 23, Longview, was held Tuesday on $8,000 bond on charges of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information as well as a violation of probation hold from Dallas County. Holland was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 11:50 a.m. Monday at U.S. 271 and the Smith County line.
Keonte Dajuan Richard, 22, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $9,500 on charges of assault of a pregnant person and interference with an emergency call request for assistance. Richard was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Rosedale Street.