Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Kristi Wade Abernathey, 43, of Longview, was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15. Abernathey was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 6:55 p.m. Monday at U.S. 259 and Bar K Ranch Road.

■ Tevin Jamar Harvey, 29, of Longview, was held Monday on a $90,000 bond on a warrant on a charge of a sex offender's duty to register every 10 years. Harvey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Department at about 11 a.m. Monday in Kaufman County.

■ Morgan Rachelle Mauldin, 40, of Longview, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Mauldin was arrested by Longview police at about 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cotton Street.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.