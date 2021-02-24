Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Kristi Wade Abernathey, 43, of Longview, was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15. Abernathey was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 6:55 p.m. Monday at U.S. 259 and Bar K Ranch Road.
■ Tevin Jamar Harvey, 29, of Longview, was held Monday on a $90,000 bond on a warrant on a charge of a sex offender's duty to register every 10 years. Harvey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Department at about 11 a.m. Monday in Kaufman County.
■ Morgan Rachelle Mauldin, 40, of Longview, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Mauldin was arrested by Longview police at about 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cotton Street.