Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Christopher Dewaine Ehl, 36, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $78,000 in bonds on two warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavits of surety for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction; a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for criminal mischief between $100 and $750 in losses; warrants from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value; and warrants from Rusk County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, burglary of vehicle, theft of property between $100 and $750 in value, criminal mischief between $100 and $750 in losses and criminal trespass. Ehl also served time for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Ehl was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Cherokee County.
Jack Linker Hathcoat Jr., 66, of Kilgore was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for assault against an elderly or disabled individual.
Hathcoat was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Monday at police headquarters.
Anita Mischell Lindsey, 45, of Gilmer was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Lindsey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:56 p.m. Monday in the courthouse.
Darin Lynn Lindsey, 53, of Gilmer was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Lindsey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:56 p.m. Monday in the courthouse.
Luther Holly Newsom, 39, of Arlington was being held Tuesday on $20,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 188th District Court for credit card abuse or debit card abuse.
Newsom was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:05 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.
Charles Brian Wulzer, 45, of Pensacola, Florida, was released Monday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Wulzer was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 9:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 592.