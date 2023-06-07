Longview police are investigating a person found dead early Wednesday in a structure fire as a homicide.
The Longview Fire Department responded about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a deceased individual," police said in a statement. "Upon initial investigation foul play is suspected, and Longview Police Department is currently investigating this as a homicide. This is an active investigation and detectives are still gathering information."