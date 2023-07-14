The city of Longview will replace an emergency dispatch and records management system that is stuck in the 2000s as part of the police department's move to its new headquarters on South Street.
It will likely be a couple of years before the new system is ready to completely transfer from the existing system, with Police Chief Anthony Boone telling the Longview City Council on Thursday that it would make the department more efficient, provide for more efficient case tracking and production of statistics. Statistics basically have to be produced manually with the current system, Boone said.
The City Council approved a more than $1.6 million contract with CentralSquare Technologies to provide a new computer-aided dispatch/mobile computing law enforcement records management system. The contract includes maintenance and subscription costs, starting with $365,357.75 in the first year, $374,415.24 in year 2, $383.925.60 in year 3, $393,925 in year 4, $404,396.65 in year 5, $424,616.49 in year 5 and $424,616.49 in year 6. The contract also includes a $66,690 cost for a "rehosting" option.
Boone described how in the 1990s and early 2000s the dispatch and records management system was "pretty archaic."
The current system, "Tiburon Total Command" was purchased in 2003. "The system has proven a resilient and reliable dispatch solution for public safety, but as technology advanced the software is no longer able to effectively meet the needs of (Longview police and fire departments and public safety communications," said information presented to the City Council.
"It was a great advancement, but if you can think back to what your cell phones looked like in 2003, think about what your cell phone looks like today — they've changed quite a bit," Boone said.
In the last 20 years, though, there have been no major updates or new versions of Tiburon. The company has been sold several times and there is minimal support and no Tiburon experts exist. Annual maintenance costs increase 5% each year, he said.
"We have a system that's on life support, even though we have to continue feeding it," Boone said, adding that it's time for new technology.
The new system will be supported for years to come and "allow us to interface with other software products we use today," Boone said.
Funding was included in the 2018 bond package as part of construction of the new police headquarters. City officials previously said construction of the new police department will be finished later this summer. The city began seeking proposals for the new system in January. Eight firms responded, including Tiburon. A committee of representatives from information services, the police and fire departments and public safety communication evaluated the proposals, including making site visits to see the systems in operation.
Work on transferring to the new system will begin after the police department moves into the new building, with Boone and Joshua Gamble, director of information services, assuring the City Council that the transfer would ensure 911 services continue functioning without interruption.
Mayor Andy Mack said the new system "isn't really a choice. It's a necessity."
"It's got a big price tag," he said, but it's part of the process of upgrading public safety in Longview.