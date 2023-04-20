A Longview man killed in October on Baxley Lane died after being hit in the head with a claw hammer, according to police documents.
Preston Wade Graham, 24, of Gladewater was arrested Monday after blood evidence, mobile phone records and a finger print on drug paraphernalia linked him to the death of Victor Hugo Herrera.
Herrera lived with a roommate on Baxley Lane. Evidence linking Graham to the crime was described in a report that Longview Police Detective Olivia Powell wrote when seeking a warrant for his arrest in connection with the homicide.
The affidavit states the roommate thought he heard Herrera return home from work at a local restaurant on Oct. 8, but the roommate did not leave his room or speak with Herrera.
The roommate tried to wake up Herrera on the morning of Oct. 9 — they were supposed to go to work and Herrera was his ride — but Herrera did not open his bedroom door. The roommate reported hearing Herrera moaning or groaning, but the roommate did not keep knocking because it had made Herrera angry in the past.
The roommate woke up for work Oct. 10 and became concerned about not seeing or hearing Herrera. That's when he used a kitchen spatula to pry open Herrera's door and "found him slumped down on the floor against his bed" and called the police.
An officer who responded noticed Herrera's bedroom had an exterior entry door so he could enter the residence as he wished. The officer also noted a bloody footprint "leading away from the residence at this door."
"In Herrera's room, there was a bloody claw hammer on the floor near Herrera," Powell's report states. "Herrera had injuries about the left side of his head and behind his left ear. Herrera would succumb to his injuries on Oct. 11, 2022, while under medical care."
The roommate did tell police that on Oct. 9, he saw a Dodge Dakota pickup parked in front of the residence on Baxley Lane but didn't see anyone inside the truck.
On Oct. 19, investigators learned there was a "latent print from a 'water bong' that was in Herrera's bedroom.
"... This item appeared to have been recently used when the scene was originally processed as the item still had water inside used to smoke narcotics. There were other paraphernalia items in the room consistent with illicit narcotic usage, but they were inside a locked closet, not in the open as this one," the report said.
The print was confirmed to belong to Graham.
A mobile phone connected to Graham also was confirmed to have received calls from Herrera's mobile phone and a text message with Herrera's Baxley Lane address on Oct. 9
Officers also were able to link Graham to a Dodge Dakota that was at an unrelated shooting early in the morning of Oct. 9 at Jack's Grill and Lounge on Cotton Street.
"Graham was not entered in any of the reports (about the incident) nor was the vehicle," but they were documented on the call sheet. As a result, officers were able to track down police body camera footage that contained Graham and a vehicle like the one the roommate reported seeing on Baxley Lane. The report described Graham's clothing and his "fairly long sideburns which stand out."
"The video does appear to match known mugshots of Graham," the report states.
The Dodge Dakota was later located and human blood found inside. Officers also tracked down a man who said he had been in the truck with Graham when Graham went into a house on the night in question.
"(The witness also said) he thought Graham was "meeting his dealer.' "
"... Once Graham returned to the vehicle, he 'was tripping,' and the witness was unsure if Graham had used some narcotics based on his behavior change from when he went inside the house to when he came back out." The witness said he change was "negative in nature," the report states.
"It is more probable than not Graham was involved in Herrera's death by striking him with a hammer given Graham's latent fingerprint was retrieved from inside Herrera's bedroom," as well as other connections established during the investigation, Powell's report states.
Graham remains in the Gregg County Jail on $250,000 bond.