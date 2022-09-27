Longview police say a driver who fatally struck a man early Friday on Eastman Road thought the vehicle had struck an animal.
Officers responded at about 5:45 a.m. to the 2800 block of South Eastman Road in Longview about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said in a statement released Tuesday.
During the investigation, officers determined an SUV was headed northbound in the outside lane approaching Neiman Marcus Parkway. Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound in the outside line “and failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle and they collided,” police said.
“At the time of the crash, the immediate area was dark, and the driver of the vehicle thought he had struck an animal,” the statement said.
According to police, the driver continued for three blocks to a well-lit parking lot to call police.
“Once in the parking lot, the driver discovered that Mr. Ross was on top of his SUV,” the statement said.
Gregg County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox pronounced Ross dead at the scene.