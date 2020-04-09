The suspect in a Daingerfield bomb threat coughed on an officer and said he had COVID-19 when he was being booked into jail, police said Thursday.
Daingerfield police and Morris County sheriff’s officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to Brookshire’s on U.S. 259 after a report there was a bomb inside the store.
Officers evacuated the store and found nothing during an investigation, police said.
At about 1 p.m., a person of interest, identified as 36-year-old Tron Covin Pate of Mount Pleasant, returned to the store and was detained, police said. Officers determined he had the cellphone that made the 911 call about the threat.
Pate was booked into the Morris County Jail on a charge of terroristic threat. At the jail, police said Pate intentionally coughed on an officer and said he had COVID-19, the virus that has caused a pandemic and shelter-at-home orders around the globe and in Morris County. Police then added a charge of terroristic threat of a peace officer.