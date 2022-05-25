A former Kilgore ISD employee charged with child sexual assault admitted to a police detective that she had sexual relationship with three students, according to Kilgore Police Department documents.
Monica Ann Sanchez, 21, who was an English as a second language aide at Kilgore High School, was arrested May 12 on an assault charge after being involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Panda Express in Kilgore, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the restaurant involving a large group of people fighting. Sanchez was arrested after witnesses said she started a fight.
During the investigation of the assault, Detective Joseph Johnson was told by witnesses that Sanchez was having improper relationships with multiple students at Kilgore High School, according to the police documents.
Detectives interviewed an 18-year-old student who admitted to exchanging nude photographs and having sex with Sanchez.
The documents also state that Sanchez admitted to having a sexual relationship with that student as well as sending and receiving nude photographs between December and January.
During the same interview, Sanchez also admitted to sexual relationships with two other students ages 18 and 15, according to police documents.
Sanchez has been charged with three counts of improper relationship between educator and student, one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of assault causes bodily injury.
She was booked and released May 14 from the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $26,000.
Sanchez began working for Kilgore ISD in August 2020. In a statement, the district said Sanchez’s employment was terminated once officials were made aware of her arrest and charges against her.