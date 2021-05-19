A tree clearing crew found what is believed to be human remains behind a Longview motel, police said today.
Longview Police Officers responded Saturday to a call reporting a dead body behind the Sunset Inn, 1383 W. Marshall Ave.
“Officers located the scene and called in detectives and physical evidence specialists to search the area,” Longview Police said in a Facebook post. “Detectives found what appeared to be skeletal human remains that have been sent to the University of North Texas Forensic Anthropology for forensic and human identification.”
This is an active investigation and more details may be released at a later time, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is ask to call Longview Police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.