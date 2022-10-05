Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
“The crash investigation revealed that the pedestrian failed to yield the right of way in this tragic incident,” the statement said.
Officers responded at about 4:49 a.m. Tuesday to the scene in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street, according to Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
According to Thornton, the vehicle and the person on the motorized scooter were headed west on the road. The person on the motorized scooter was killed in the crash, he said.
“The involved party is going to be considered a pedestrian, but they were actually on a motorized scooter,” he said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to speak with police, Thornton said.