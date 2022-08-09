An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was killed Monday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in the city.
Longview ISD on Tuesday afternoon issued a statement on the district Facebook page that it is “shocked and saddened” to learn about the overnight death of an incoming high school freshman.
Rahsaan Jefferson, known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo” was a talented and popular student athlete during his years at Foster Middle School, according to the district.
“To lose any member of our Lobo family hurts, but especially one so young,” Longview High School Principal James Brewer said in the statement. “Crisis counselors and campus administrators will be on hand for any students and staff who need assistance.”
Athletic director and head football coach John King told his players about Jefferson’s death Tuesday morning, according to the district. The Lobos had their first practice of the season on Monday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Rahsaan’s loved ones during this difficult time,” King said in the statement from the district.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton late Tuesday afternoon confirmed the 14-year-old Jefferson was the victim in a Monday night shooting at an apartment complex in the city.
Officers responded at about 9:25 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Preserve Apartments in the 600 block of West Avalon Avenue, police said in a statement on the department Facebook page.
Upon arrival, officers learned “a teenage male victim had been shot,” according to police. Before police got to the scene, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
“This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information,” police said.
The fatal shooting could be the eighth homicide of the year in Longview.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or to send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.