One person received injuries described as life threatening in an early Friday shooting in the parking lot of a Longview nightclub.
Officers responded at about 1:42 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers were directed toward a convenience store in the 1100 block of McCann road where a vehicle had crashed into the storefront sign, police said. Officers found a shooting victim outside the vehicle.
“Officers immediately began performing lifesaving aid on the victim,” police said in a statement on the Longview Police Department Facebook page. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.