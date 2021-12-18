Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting early Saturday in Longview.
Officers responded to a shooting just occurred call at about 3:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 12th Street, the Longview Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Deraymond Horton, 27, of Longview, was found unresponsive and appeared to have been shot, police said.
“Longview Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “The victim later died at the hospital.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at 903-237-1170, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
The death could be the city’s sixth homicide of the year.
Dontrey Walker, 24, of Longview was charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Paige Martin who was found dead June 15 inside of a home on the 100 block of Sydney Street in Longview. During the investigation, Longview police were contacted by the Huntsville Police Department and told Walker was in a standoff with officers in that city. He was arrested and is held in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, was charged in the May 22 shooting death of 21-year-old Brantravious Williams in the 1200 block of North Second Street. He remained jailed on bonds totaling more than $600,000, charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and more.
On May 14, a Longview woman was arrested after a man was fatally shot during what police described as an argument that turned physical. Officers responded at 7:48 p.m. the previous day to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Pliler Precise Road in Longview, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found Chris Baker, 41, of Longview had been shot. Baker was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, police said. Police later learned that Baker had died.
Jeanne-Marie Minter, 36, remains in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
In February, a Longview man was found dead after a reported shooting in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road in the parking lot of HomeTown Inn & Suites, police said.
Police also said previously that it was unclear if the victim, identified as 27-year-old Rashad McCray, was targeted in the shooting.
And officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in Longview to a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the man, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
