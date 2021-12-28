Police are at the scene after a shooting injured one person at a Longview apartment complex.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers responded at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at Longview Square Apartments, 1600 Pine Tree Road. One person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Police did not have a suspect in custody at shortly after 2 p.m.
Thornton said police do not yet have a description of a suspect to release, although he said it is still a very active crime scene.