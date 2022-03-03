Police are investigating after shots were fired Thursday in Longview injuring at least one person and damaging multiple vehicles.
Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to a call about shots fired in the 2000 block of South High Street, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers found multiple vehicles had been shot.
While on the scene, officers were sent to another location where there was a gunshot victim from the scene of the shooting, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7865 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.