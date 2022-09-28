A Judson Middle School student was removed from campus after a threat against the campus and later taken into police custody. The incident marks the second time in as many weeks a threat against the Longview ISD school resulted in a student being charged.
Longview police said in a statement that a school resource officer on Tuesday afternoon responded to Longview ISD’s Judson Middle School “in reference to a school threat that had occurred.” Police said the investigation showed the student had made a threat “and was removed from the school classroom.”
According to Longview police, officers took the student into custody off school grounds and without incident. The student, whose name will not be released because the student is a juvenile, was taken to Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terroristic threat.
“While we do not believe this was an imminent threat toward the campus, out of an abundance of caution we will maintain a larger police presence at the Judson campus,” Longview ISD said in a statement.
Longview police said in a statement this past Wednesday on Facebook that threats were investigated Sept. 19 at Judson and at Pine Tree High School.
“Detectives with the Longview Police Department obtained a directive to apprehend on two students from a local judge for the charge of threat of exhibition or use of a firearm,” according to the statement from LPD. “Both students were apprehended without incident and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.”
Longview again this week encouraged parents and caregivers to talk to students about not using threatening language.
"The district will continue to take any and all threats to the safety and well-being of the Longview ISD community with the utmost seriousness," the district said in a statement. "Our administration will press criminal charges against anyone making threats against students, staff, or our schools."
Longview police earlier this week increased the presence of officers at Longview High School after a threat district officials said involved a school in a different part of the state.
Law enforcement in Longview and Gregg County late Sunday investigated social media posts against “LHS” that referenced Lumberton High School, not Longview High School, according to a statement released Monday morning by Longview ISD. The student responsible was arrested by local authorities, the statement said.
“Additionally, the investigation determined that there was no credible threat against Longview schools,” the statement said. “However, as a result of these threats, the district will still be increasing the police presence at Longview High and the rest of Longview ISD campuses.”