A Longview man arrested a charge of theft of a firearm is accused of posing with the gun on social media, according to court documents.
Jaylon Jmikel Flamer, 18, was arrested this month on a warrant for theft of a firearm after an incident in July.
According to court documents, police were dispatched July 19 to a residence on the 1200 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway for a call reporting a stolen firearm.
A man reported that his Glock 22 pistol was stolen from his vehicle.
“The victim stated that his 15-year-old son had friends over and that one of them stole the pistol,” court documents said. The son told police that Flamer had stolen the gun.
“The victim’s son stated he had been showing (Flamer) the gun while they were standing around a truck in the driveway,” the arrest warrant said. “After handling the gun, (Flamer) put the gun in the driver door pocket and the victim’s son shut the door. The victim’s son walked into the house for a few moments, leaving the vehicle unlocked and unattended. While the victim’s son was in the house, (Flamer) opened the door to the truck and removed the firearm.”
Flamer then left the residence, police said. When the son went back out to the truck, Flamer was gone and so was the gun.
Court documents state that Flamer told the son not to call the police via a message on the instant messaging app Snapchat. Flamer also posted a video on Snapchat with the gun.
“Defendant did post a video of himself holding two pistols on Snapchat,” the arrest warrant said. “The video was from after the pistol was stolen, and one of the pistols was clearly a Glock pistol.”
The man provided surveillance footage to the police that police state in the warrant helped identify Flamer.
At about 7:10 p.m. Sept. 11, Flamer was arrested by Longview police on Sidney Street. He also was charged with evading arrest detention and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Flamer was held Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $29,500. No court date has been set.