A shooting early Thursday left a woman and teenager with life-threatening injuries, the Longview Police Department reported.
Officers responded about 4 a.m. to a shooting call in the 700 block of Alta Street.
"Officers arrived and discovered one adult female victim and a teenage victim at the location with apparent gunshot wounds," police said in a statement. "Both victims were transported to local hospitals by Longview Fire Department EMS with life-threatening injuries."
Police said it appears the shooting happened outside the home, and "there is a connection between all involved parties."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .