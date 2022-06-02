Police are looking for suspects after two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at a Longview apartment complex.
Officers responded at about 9:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Pine Grove Apartments in the 700 block of Ethel Street, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.