Police are looking for a truck they say struck a person late Friday in Longview and then left the scene.
Officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. to a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of McCann Road, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers found “a female victim lying in the roadway” who had been struck by a vehicle headed south on McCann Road.
The person who was struck was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit her is a white Ford F-150 pickup with a toolbox in its bed. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed south on McCann.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 236-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.