Police have arrested a man in a shooting early Friday outside a Longview nightclub that left one person with "life-threatening" injuries.
Officers on Monday arrested DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was held in Gregg County Jail without bond on the charge along with a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from April 10.
Officers responded at about 1:42 a.m. Friday in reference to a shooting in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy in the 1000 block of McCann Road, police said.
Upon arrival, police were directed toward a convenience store in the 1100 block of McCann road where a vehicle had crashed into the storefront sign.
Police found one shooting victim outside the vehicle.
“Officers immediately began performing lifesaving aid on the victim,” police said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
Police on Tuesday had not released an update about the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org.