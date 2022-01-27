Two suspects were arrested after Longview police say they assaulted a man and stole his vehicle from a motel.
Longview police officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to Motel 6 at 419 N. Spur 63 in regards to a cutting in progress. Officers found the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were able to locate the victim's vehicle, and Gabriel Ramon, 22, of Tyler and Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano, 32, of Longview were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Ramon was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on $250,000 bond, and Maldonado-Serrano was held on $100,000 bond as well as a federal immigration detainer.