Gilmer Police officers responded to a call for a bank robbery Tuesday morning and arrested an unarmed man inside the bank president’s corner office, the police chief said.
Chief Mark Case said the call for a “robbery in progress” came in just after 11 a.m. to the First National Bank in the 200 block of U.S. 271 in Gilmer.
“Officers made entry into the north side of the bank,” Case said, adding that the officers were told the "subject was in the corner office with the bank president.”
He was arrested without incident, Case said. The man was not identified by police as he had not yet been arraigned.
Case said the man was not armed, and it is unclear what he was trying to accomplish.
“I’ve never seen one where ... he sat in the lobby for a few minutes and then went to the clerk with his hands in his pockets and announced he was robbing the bank,” Case said.
Case said the man ended up with $16,559 during the incident.
“And then (he) went into the office to speak with the bank president,” Case said, and that’s where officers found him.
No one was injured. All things considered, it was likely the best outcome, Case said. The investigation is ongoing.
“I’ve never seen one like this,” Case said. “There are a whole lot more questions.”
Case said the man will likely be arraigned Wednesday morning and will be charged with robbery.