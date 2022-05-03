Police on Tuesday said a man who was killed Saturday on Loop 281 was driving a motorcycle at “a high rate of speed” when it crashed with a vehicle.
Aaron Charter of Longview was killed in the crash, according to Longview police.
Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the wreck in the 1300 block of West Loop 281, police said.
Investigators determined an SUV was making a U-turn on Loop 281 when Charter’s motorcycle was headed eastbound and crashed into it.
Police did not release the name of the driver of the SUV.
The crash was the first of a pair of fatal wrecks Saturday in Longview involving motorcycles. Click here to read up the update on the crash at Hawkins Parkway and Eastman Road.