Longview police are warning residents after the theft of two catalytic converters in the city.
Police on Thursday morning reported the catalytic converters on two Toyota Tundras were stolen Wednesday night, and they offered tips for residents to “help keep you from becoming a victim of this type of theft.”
— Park in well-lit areas.
— If possible, park your vehicle near security cameras or close to the front of a store.
— Install motion-sensing lights in your driveway.
— Install either a protective plate that covers your catalytic converter or a protection device to keep these thieves from making you their next victim.
— Etch your vehicle's VIN number or license plate number on your catalytic converter, so that if it is stolen, it can be identified as yours and returned back to you. This also helps us track them back to the crime and makes it easier to identify the thieves.
If a resident does have a catalytic converter stolen, police ask them to report it to the Longview Police Department.