One person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in West Longview.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the call about the shooting came in at about 2:43 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries Thornton described as life-threatening. The victim died at the hospital. Police on Thursday afternoon had not released the victim's name.
Thornton said it is still an active investigation, and officers remained on the scene at just before 4 p.m.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org. A tip that leads to arrest could bring a $1,000 reward.
The fatal shooting could be the seventh homicide in Longview for the year and the second this month.
Police late July 3 responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of Queens Court. Upon arrival, officers found Kenny McFarland Jr. “who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a statement from police. McFarland was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Davadius J. Thomas, 25, was booked July 5 into Gregg County Jail on a warrant of capital murder in the death of McFarland.
On March 30, police reported that two people with gunshot wounds were found on Fisher Road in Longview. One of the victims died at the scene, police said. The other victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victims were identified as Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, both of Longview.
The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Jared Scott Sobey, killed himself as police closed in on him at a White Oak apartment complex.
One person was shot and another stabbed March 19 in the 100 block of East Nelson Street. Eric Matthew Wynns, 44, died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Michael Lee Ralston was booked March 20 into Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $600,000.
Two people were shot multiple times Jan. 24 on South 12th Street in Longview, killing one of them. Officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to the reported shooting, police said. Two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries.
Dominique Sheffield, 28, of Longview, was jailed in Smith County in the shooting. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $2 million bond on a murder charge.
Officers on Jan. 16 responded to a reported shooting at The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road in Longview, police previously reported. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Cyan Winn dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Adrian Devon Grissom, 30, of Longview was jailed in the shooting that investigators believe began as a “domestic dispute” between the two.
Grissom on Monday remained jailed on $250,000 bond.