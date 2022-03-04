Police are investigating after a Thursday night shooting at a Longview sports bar left one person injured.
Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Lodge Sports Bar & Billiards, 501 Spur 63, according to Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
Upon arrival, officers learned a victim left the scene in a private vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Police on Thursday reported a shooting at midday in Longview in which several vehicles were shot and one person was injured.
Police responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the report of shots fired in the 2000 block of South High Street. Thornton said police do not believe the shooting incidents are related.
Thursday night’s shooting came a few months after police in November were looking for a suspect after a shooting at the same bar in Longview that injured one person.
Officers responded at about 11:16 p.m. on Nov. 27 about a shooting at the Lodge Sports Bar & Billards, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found one person inside with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.
The suspect “fled prior to the officer’s arrive,” according to Longview police.