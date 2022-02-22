Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Longview.
Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the crash involving a pickup and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Fourth Street, according to Longview police. The 1900 block is near LeDuke Boulevard.
Police said the pickup struck a pedestrian who was standing in the road.
The person who was struck was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, police said, and later died from his injuries.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1188.