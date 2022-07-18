From staff reports
Police have released the name of a suspect in the recent theft of jewelry from a store in the Longview Mall.
Longview police on Monday said one of the two suspects is Lester Moody, who has an outstanding warrant of robbery. Police also released two photos of Moody.
Officers responded at about 1:25 p.m. on July 1 to Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall about a robbery, police said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee who said a man and woman “posed as customers by walking up to the jewelry counter and began looking at jewelry.”
The employee told officers the man reached into his pocket, pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee, police said.
“The male and female ran out of a nearby store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry,” according to police.
Police have not released the name of the female suspect.
On July 1, police asked the public’s help to find the pair and released an image of them from inside the mall.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspects should call Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.