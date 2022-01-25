A man was jailed in Smith County on a murder charge after two people were shot multiple times late Monday in Longview, killing one of them.
Officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of South 12th Street in Longview, according to police.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds who were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries, police said. The other victim, whose name has not been released, was listed in stable condition.
During the investigation, detectives got a warrant for 28-year-old Dominique Sheffield of Longview. Smith County deputies found Sheffield, and he was arrested and booked into Smith County Jail, police said.
Bond on the murder warrant was set at $2 million. Sheffield was also being held Tuesday in Smith County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest or detention and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110.
The shooting could be the second homicide in Longview for the year.
Officers on Jan. 16 responded to a reported shooting at The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road in Longview, police previously reported. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Cyan Winn dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Adrian Devon Grissom, 30, of Longview was jailed in the shooting investigators believe began as a “domestic dispute” between the two.
Grissom on Tuesday remained jailed on a $250,000 bond.