Police arrested a Pine Tree High School student after “threats of violence” against the campus on Monday, marking the fourth detention of a local student in recent weeks connected with school threats.
Longview police said in a statement that a school resource officer responded at about 1:25 p.m. to the high school “in reference to a school threat that had occurred,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by Longview police.
“After the investigation, it was determined the student had made threats of violence toward the campus,” police said.
After a judge signed a directive to apprehend, the student was taken into custody off school grounds “without incident” and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. The student will be charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms, police said.
“The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview,” the statement said. “The Department will continue to partner with our local ISD partners to investigate any and all threats made by any person against a school or students on any school campus.”
The incident marks the second student arrest in just more than two weeks connected with a threat against Pine Tree High School. Police have also arrested two students in connection with threats against a single Longview ISD campus.
Longview police said a school resource officer on Sept. 27 responded to Judson Middle School “in reference to a school threat that had occurred.” Police said the investigation showed the student had made a threat “and was removed from the school classroom.”
According to Longview police, officers took the student into custody off school grounds and without incident. The student, whose name will not be released because the student is a juvenile, was taken to Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terroristic threat.
Police previously said officers on Sept. 19 investigated threats at Judson and at Pine Tree High School.
“Detectives with the Longview Police Department obtained a directive to apprehend on two students from a local judge for the charge of threat of exhibition or use of a firearm,” according to the statement from LPD. “Both students were apprehended without incident and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.”
“Appropriate actions will be taken against any person who, after investigation, makes a valid threat against any student or staff,” Longview police said in the statement.