Police are asking the public’s help after two people pepper sprayed an employee at Kay Jewelers in the Longview mall and made off “with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.”
Officers responded at about 1:25 p.m. to the store inside the Longview Mall about a robbery, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee who said a man and woman “posed as customers by walking up to the jewelry counter and began looking at jewelry.”
The employee told officers the man reached into his pocket, pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee, police said.
Officers found a photo of the suspects. The male suspect is described as wearing a white baseball camp, a red shirt and black pants. He has the word “King” tattooed on his neck/chest area, police said, and “Sir Prince X 10/20” on his right forearm. The female suspect is described as having worn a white tank top and shorts with her hair in a bun at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspects should call Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.