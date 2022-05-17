Police are investigating after an incident they say involved suspects using pepper spray as a distraction to steal items from the Ulta store in Longview.
Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to Ulta in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road about a robbery just occurred, Longview police said Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with victims “who advised four females took an undetermined amount of products from the locations,” police said. “During the theft, the victims were sprayed in the face with pepper spray suffering minor injuries.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 237-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.com.