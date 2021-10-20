A Longview man on trial in the 2019 death of a woman admitted to the murder and told police he went to a fast food restaurant after the shooting, according to video played Wednesday to jurors.
Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr., 43, is charged in the death of Kimberly Wallace, a Longview mother of three.
According to police, Wallace was shot and killed July 28, 2019, outside of a residence in the 1200 block of Temple Street. Another man, Patrick Williams, was with Wallace when she was shot as they were trying to jumpstart his car.
After police obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas, officers found him in Broughton Park.
When police confronted Thomas, he began shooting at the four officers, and they returned fire, according to a police statement. Thomas was wounded, but no officers were hurt.
An hours-long series of videos of Thomas being questioned by Detective Dustin Ashworth after his arrest and release from the hospital were played Wednesday in the 124th District Court.
“I got shot in my a--,” Thomas told a Texas Ranger who spoke to him after the officer-involved shooting.
Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Tanya Reed initially wanted to admit statements from the video into evidence rather than play them. Thomas’ attorney, James Hagan, argued that the video should be played in full.
Reed said much of the statements made by Thomas in the video were “self serving,” and if he wants to tell that story, he can testify. After deliberations with Judge Alfonso Charles, the video was played in full.
Hagan asked questions of witnesses throughout the day about fentanyl given to Thomas at the hospital after he was and whether or not that could have affected his ability to consent to the interview with police, although he was read his Miranda Rights multiple times.
In the video, Thomas begins sitting hunched over in a chair across from Ashworth. After a while he gets out of the chair to lay on the ground on his side.
“Is that better,” Ashworth asked.
“Yes, sir,” Thomas said.
In the video, Thomas claims Wallace would not let him see his daughter when he wanted to. Thomas is the father of Wallace’s youngest child.
“I take care of my kids, point blank,” he said.
Later he repeats “I can’t do this no more, man” when telling a disjointed story of his relationship and issues with Wallace.
“I’m incriminating myself,” Thomas said to Ashworth.
“You’re telling your story,” Ashworth said. Shortly after, Ashworth told Thomas that multiple people told police that Thomas admitted to killing Wallace.
“We know you did it,” Ashworth said. Thomas began asking about evidence, specifically shell casings and fingerprints.
“I did it,” Thomas said. “I just want to know how y’all know.”
Thomas said he watched Wallace and Williams with their vehicles and then walked up to Wallace.
“I just walked on up. They didn’t see me or nothing, didn’t hear me,” Thomas said. “Walked on up, pow, pow, pow, pow, and I took off running.”
After the shooting, Thomas said he took a cab to Whataburger to get food and then returned to a motel.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Erin Carney performed the autopsy on Wallace. According to the autopsy, Wallace was shot in the back left portion of her head and the left side of her chest. One bullet was found in her shattered jaw and the other in her abdominal wall. She also sustained other abrasions and a possible graze wound.
A bullet and fragments were found in her clothing.
Six casings were found at the scene, according to testimony on Tuesday.
Another video was shown of Thomas being booked into the Gregg County Jail.
“I did what I done,” he said in the video.
Testimony resumes Thursday.