Longview police say someone has been impersonating one of their officers in a scam to get money from residents.
Police said a man has been calling residents saying that he is a Longview officer and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest. The man will say the resident needs to meet him at a location to give him money for the warrant, police said.
The caller ID indicates the call is coming from the department, according to police.
“Longview Police Officers will NOT call members of the public directly and ask for payment for outstanding warrant over the phone,” police said. “If you receive such a phone call, do not provide any of your financial information over the phone. This is a scam.”
Anyone who has provided money or gift cards or other payment over the phone to someone claiming to be a Longview police officer should call the department at (903) 237-1199.