I recently embarked on a circumnavigation of a series of novels set on sailing ships and ashore at the turn of the 19th century. I’ve written a couple of columns about nautical language in the past, but it seems time for another plumbing of the richness of words and metaphors drawn from English-speaking peoples’ life at sea.
In starting, we should note that “embark” literally means to get on a boat. To “navigate” is literally to steer a ship. It comes from two ancient Proto-Indo-European words for “boat” and “drive.” Just starting out, we encounter words dealing with the sea.
Instead of a deep dive into etymology, let’s look at some of the phrases our nautical history has bequeathed us.
Maybe some time, perhaps when you were young, your parents would tell you to “pipe down.” This expression comes from the boatswain’s pipe, which was a sort of whistle. This sailor, equivalent to a petty officer in a modern navy, saw to it that the officers’ orders were carried out. The pipe was used, among other things, to tell the men to go below deck, to supper and, except for those on watch, to their hammocks. By extension, it has come to mean “be quiet.”
From time to time I hear people who have been in the navy talk about going to the head. The head is another name for a bathroom, restroom, or, as it’s euphemistically called, powder room.
(On an 18th century warship, the powder room was where all the gunpowder was stored. It was illuminated through glass windows with all lights and lamps kept on the outside of the room.)
The head was an area in the bow of the ship, slightly below the level of the main deck. Sailors could do their business in relative privacy. As the wind tended to be blowing from astern, their wastes were wafted away from them and the ship. Bow waves would sometimes drench the area, cleaning it to some extent.
If the wind suddenly shifted, the ship would be taken aback. That means the sails filled from the wrong direction, stopping the progress of the vessel.
By the end of the 18th century, the Royal Navy had figured out a way to prevent scurvy, a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency. It had long been known that eating fresh vegetables would stave off this debilitating and ultimately fatal disease, but those were hard to come by on long voyages.
Concentrated lime juice would keep, and did the job admirably. The problem was that the sailors hated the taste, so sugar and rum were added, making grog, which was a ration men enjoyed. In fact, grog became a reward for good work, and it was given copiously just before battles. Some men, of course, managed to over-imbibe, leading them to become groggy.
If they were past groggy, we’d say they were three sheets to the wind. A sheet is another name for a sail. If they were handled poorly, they could flap uselessly in the wind, and actually make the ship unstable. One who has imbibed too much is unstable and perhaps flapping uselessly.
We talk about people today who have an even keel. The keel is the vertical vane at the bottom of the hull. The invention of the keel allowed ships to sail more effectively against the wind. This is called sailing by. To sail with the wind is called sailing large. So, by-and-large describes all circumstances. Today when we say by-and-large we mean “usually.”
One way to have an even keel is to make sure all ballast and cargo was stored evenly and properly. On a merchant ship, cargo was stored chock-a-block, which means that it tightly filled all available space.
A ship could get dismasted in a storm or naval battle. On board they carried a shorter mast called a jury mast that could be rigged up to give the ship some minimal propulsion. It was fixed up temporarily and quickly, and thus the expression “jury-rigged” means a hasty and sometimes sloppy fix.
Ships were rigged with all sorts of ropes to manipulate the sails, to let out anchors, to lower and raise boats, and for many other purposes. Teaching somebody the ropes was an important part of getting him to be a useful member of the crew.
Ropes, rigging, and the sheets all deteriorated in the sun and sea spray. Ropes were coated with tar to preserve them. In warm weather the tar would melt and fall on the deck. Keeping the deck clean was a daily chore. Crewmen were called “salts” or “tars” because of all the stuff that got on them.
Some sails were rolled up much of the time, or reefed. Sailors noticed how a hand-rolled cigarette looked like a reefed sail. Thus, reefers.
Finally we get to the bitter end. The last six feet or so of a rope would be coated extra-thick with a bitter tar. When you get to the bitter end, you’d better not let go. The bitter end is also when an anchor was at its maximum extent on a cable, a situation to be avoided. When an anchor was pulled clear of the bottom, the expression was “anchors aweigh.”
Thanks for holding on until the end.