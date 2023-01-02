On the last day of the old year, it’s time to look ahead, with at least a glance back, at what technology will do to our minds.
I’ve been struck by the effects of technology on my own profession, teaching. When I began, what computers that existed were mainframe devices somewhere “downtown.” Nowadays, students and teachers can do work on their cell phones.
One of my students is a lovely young woman who can barely speak English. She’s shy and speaks with a tiny voice. Nevertheless, she turns in superior written work. I was puzzled. Was she cheating, and what does cheating even mean nowadays?
This year I have been using an application called GoGuardian that lets me see what’s on the screens of laptops issued by the district.
I learned that this young lady takes the online text that is assigned to her and uses Google Translate to put it into Spanish. She reads it, then writes a response in Spanish, and translates that back to English. Because she’s quite bright, she says intelligent things.
I hope she learns English better, but I’ve only got five more months to teach her, and my hope is that artificial intelligence translation will be a tool for her improvement.
Well, I use it, too. Although I possess rudimentary Spanish, sometimes I type a sentence or two into Google for translation when I want to communicate with non-English-speaking parents. The more I use it, though, the more Spanish I learn, which is why I’m not terribly concerned about motivated kids using AI tools.
My Kindle reader and my iPhone both let me touch a word I’m reading and to get a translation, a definition, or a link to an article about it. For example, just this morning I was reading Thomas Hardy’s poem “The Darkling Thrush.” It starts at a coppice gate. I’ve read the poem before in books, and I have to say I never went to the dictionary to learn what “coppice” means. So I touched the word.
It turns out that a coppice is a way to manage trees relying on their growth from stumps. The new growth can be harvested depending on the speed of growth, five or six years for birch and fifty years for oak. Sometimes a row of coppice trees provides a boundary, and thus the need for the gate. Well, I have got almost to my allotted three score and ten and never knew that.
Back in the ‘70s a roommate of mine—a Rice student and a bit of a jerk— was expostulating about how calculators would make it difficult to do mathematical work without them. He said, “What happens if you left your calculator at home?” I suggested that if doing complex calculations was important, he should be less thoughtless about his things.
In my brief stint as a substitute in a physics class I learned that the online textbook includes calculation devices. You still need to understand how to set up a problem, or the calculator gives you an absolutely precise but totally meaningless and inaccurate solution.
For centuries clerks were taught to write something called a fair copy for legal or documentary use. You can still see it if you go to genealogical records. It was standardized penmanship, and it was important that documents be legible.
Today most people type or even speak their text, and if it’s important to you, you can change the font. Simply put, penmanship, though it may be nice, isn’t all that important anymore.
That doesn’t mean that we should be unable to get by without technology. While it’s unlikely calculators could go away, the possibility of an enemy attacking our online networks is real.
Juniors officers need to be able to navigate or lay down artillery without the technology that an enemy could attack, but it’s doubtful that accountants and bankers will have much need to compute amortization schedules manually.
Aided by technology, I’ve watched as students did research on the stories and poems I’ve assigned. I don’t really mind if kids go online to learn what other people say about the symbolism in a Robert Frost poem, but I’ll be sure next semester to include some works harder to look up.
There’s a new app called Chat GPT3 that will do research and write plausible essays on a variety of topics. What would cheating mean, what is original research, and can we trust what we read? It’s caused lots of buzz and consternation.
I downloaded the app this morning, and it will be the subject of my next column.