Winter is coming.
I’m not talking about tomorrow’s winter solstice, our shortest day marking the beginning of winter, but about prospects for peace on Earth, goodwill toward men.
It turns out that the lovely sentiment about goodwill to men in the Gospel of Luke can be translated, “peace on earth among persons with whom he is pleased,” more accurate but less beautiful than the King James Bible.
Most contemporary translations give variations on “with whom he is pleased” though some use “men” because “anthropois” can mean either “male person” or “person.”
That’s interesting, but it’s not what I’m concerned about now.
What I am concerned about is the slide toward war that we find all around us. Everywhere nations are shaping and sharpening weapons, prepared for a troubled future. We see conventional combat, armored and trench warfare in Europe, such that we have not seen since 1945.
Nations are rushing to ally themselves with neighbor against neighbor: Sweden and Finland join NATO, Iran locks itself into an embrace with Russia. Japan decides to double its military spending over the next five years. North and South Korea sell artillery shells to their respective allies.
Russia calls up hundreds of thousands of new troops, though they are having trouble equipping them. Meanwhile, the United States and some of its allies pour many billions of dollars in cash and weaponry to support Ukraine.
All this comes in the aftermath of a period of high hopes. A quarter-century ago we thought conventional war in Europe— except for outlying nasty but limited conflicts in the Balkans — was a thing of the past. We also thought globalized free trade would tie nations together so tightly they would be incapable of going to war with each other.
This year I read “The Great Illusion” by Norman Angell. It was originally published in 1910, and declared that economic interdependence meant that war was no longer possible. It came out shortly before Europe tore itself apart between 1914 and 1918. Still, the book continued its popularity; one edition came out in 1933, the year Hitler took power in Germany.
Many very smart people I’ve read and talked to were convinced that a globalized economy was the key to peace, and that, further, regimes such as Russia and China would inevitably grant civil liberties to their people as economic liberalism replaced the Stalinist command-and-control economics in those countries. Well, a lot of really smart people can be really wrong, it seems.
It looks as though Congress will pass a defense appropriation bill that contains billions of dollars more than the administration asked for. There will be no opposition to it. We will be replenishing stocks sent to Ukraine and building up for the future, for ourselves and for others who want to buy our weapons.
The Japanese are considering buying up to 500 U.S.-built Tomahawk cruise missiles that can strike their potential enemies. We were pretty blithe about their naval buildup in 1905, but three decades later the world looked different. They have the science and technology to go nuclear in short order.
Eight years ago was the centenary of the start of World War I, and quite a few good history books were published on the occasion. One of them is “The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914.” The diplomats who had previously successfully found paths to peace were suddenly on a slippery slope to war. Nobody had any idea how terrible and how destructive it would be.
We hope nuclear weapons are too terrible to use. Meanwhile, nations build and test them, making them ever more ready for some terrible day.
The Great War, as the British still call it, destroyed many things, not just lives and cities, but four great empires. It also put an end to the self-identification of European nations as part of a transnational Christendom. After that war, politics was secular and ideological.
Still, in 1914 at Christmas, British and German troops briefly came out of the trenches, exchanging cigarettes and singing carols together. The high commands on both sides put an end to that.
Orthodox Christmas is Jan. 7. Russian and Ukrainian troops will face each other in trenches. Maybe they will stop shooting for a day; maybe not.
May all who celebrate Christmas find comfort, joy and peace in the holiday. Merry Christmas, y’all.