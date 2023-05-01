I once was talking with my ex-communist ex-friend when I described myself as a “retail moralist.”
That is, I said I was concerned with trying to help individual people, my students, to see how they might lead lives resulting in their own flourishing and the benefit of others. He, on the other hand, was interested in social movements and realities and structures. After all, he was some kind of Marxist.
It seems that a great deal about human behavior is stretched between two poles, that of structure, and that of agency. In other words, we’re all influenced by forces that are bigger and often stronger than we are, but we also have some ability to shape our own destinies, even when it means rowing against the tide.
Think of people you love who struggle with addiction or eating disorders or depression or toxic relationships. Then think about the poor, the uneducated, the violent.
We owe much of our action to the tension between these two factors. Clearly, there’s some truth to either side. The attention and importance we give to one over the other often determines our position in the partisan debates and culture wars that have intensified in recent years.
In a long and perceptive essay, “Glenn Loury and the Great American Divide,” Aaron Hanna takes on these issues in the writings and commitments of a man who has, in a long career, found himself at different times on both sides of this divide.
Glenn Loury is an economist, essayist, blogger and podcast host. At age 33 he was the first Black economics professor to get tenure at Harvard. He was known as a prominent African American conservative; later he adopted more progressive views; more recently he has returned to a modified position he calls “conservative leaning.” He has been thinking deeply about racial inequalities for half a century.
His career is marked by the tension between two sets of truths, the relative importance of each being a matter of judgment and experience.
For example, Loury often repeats the social science finding that there are three things that young people can do to avoid poverty or to emerge from it. These are, first, to get as much education as possible, second, to find a job—even at low wages—and continue to work, and third, to delay childbearing until after marriage.
Conservatives respond to such observations with resounding applause. I agree with them. I’ve spent a career since 1976 trying to help students get the best education I could. Sometimes their parents inculcated that drive and I didn’t need to put on my retail moralist hat; in other situations I tried to motivate students toward educational excellence, and I have mentioned this success sequence to those I think need to hear it.
It sounds simple, and in some ways it is. But just because something is simple does not mean it can be easily accomplished.
Think about it—the advice to eat and drink less, exercise more, and get enough good sleep is also great advice that leads to health and human flourishing, but we all have some experience of trying to do some of these things and finding them really difficult.
Sometimes people have to make major changes, whether in careers or residence or marriages, in order to get away from the structures of our lives. For some people, these changes are absolutely necessary, and yet others find these structures impossible to escape.
We are all caught up in webs, large and small, of connections with others. These webs include family and social relationships, economic status, geography, ethnicity, public health, history, and many other things.
The political left often points out how cultural and economic and political structures predispose people toward specific outcomes. We’re partway down the paths of our lives when we are born, as we are shaped and guided by those who raise us. This can be for good or for bad. The left is disposed to identify those structures that stunt and harm us, and agitate for dismantling those structures.
The partisan divide is over the relative strength of structures and agency. If we believe we have control over a situation, we are more likely to overcome it. I don’t watch a lot of movies, but many that I have seen end up in some kind of triumph over adversity. In drama, comedy is not just funny; it has happy endings.
On the other hand, sometimes great writers — Eugene O’Neill and William Faulkner and Marilynn Robinson come to mind — write about how people struggle against circumstances and their own characters, only to go down in tragic if perhaps magnificent defeat.
Glenn Loury finds left-leaning invocations of “systemic racism” to be fuzzy and amorphous explanations. He asks hard questions about whether practices and institutions among his own people lead to outcomes that are detrimental to their welfare. He tries to emphasize the agency that people have to shape their own futures.
Again, conservatives cheer. Yet Loury knows it’s not so simple. We are not born fully-formed free-floating individuals able to choose our own life’s path. Children born into poverty are not responsible for being poor.
It is very difficult to keep both agency and structure simultaneously in focus. Loury has shifted back and forth, and those shifts, in my reading, show his intellectual honesty in the face of paradoxes.
Ultimately, I come back to “retail moralism.” I’ve seen more success, and experienced less despair, by trying to work with the choices and habits of individual people. My ex-communist ex-friend was obsessed with structure and has managed to alienate and attack lots of individuals.
Yes, some paths are better than others, but it does no good to belittle those who for whatever reason are unable to stay on that path.
Realizing that our agency is limited, but that structures do not fully control us, is a little like rowing a boat against a current. Sometimes you make headway, sometimes you don’t.
Sometimes you row for your life, and sometimes you look for a place to lay up and fish.