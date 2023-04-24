Last week public schools in Texas administered the STAAR test. It was completely online, and tested—and retested—students who have been affected by the Covid lockdowns and a year of virtual—or aspirational—learning.
To honor my years of experience, my Master’s degree, and my National Board and Administrative certifications, I was assigned to sit at a desk in a hallway, from time to time dispatched to solve minor problems, and occasionally to relieve the teacher in the room with the children.
I didn’t let my time go to waste. I pulled a book from the classroom library and read 150 pages of it on the first day.
It was “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup, published in 1854, and reprinted by Penguin Press in 2013. That’s the same year that the book was made into a movie.
The book is a memoir of a free Black man from Saratoga, New York, who worked hard to support his wife and two children. He knew carpentry and other practical skills, and he also could play the fiddle, which earned him extra income. His wife was a cook, occasionally for a large hotel that required her presence away from home.
Lured by promises of good wages to play his fiddle for a circus in Washington D.C., in 1841 he traveled with two white men who paid him well and acted like friends, until he found himself drugged, chained, and in a slave holding establishment within sight of the United States Capitol.
He was beaten severely, given the name Platt, told never to reveal his identity, put on a ship for New Orleans, and sold into slavery under three masters over twelve years. We wouldn’t know this story if he hadn’t returned to freedom, something very rare for kidnapped free Black men sold south to Louisiana cotton and sugar lands.
The book is a very good read. The chapters are short, the kind that make a reader decide to look at just one more. Northup’s white amanuensis, David Wilson, mostly avoids the orotund prose of the period, and the stories speak for themselves.
Northup dedicated his book to Harriet Beecher Stowe, the author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” But whereas that book is a work of fiction, with more than a little over-romantic melodrama, Northup’s book is a straightforward and detailed account of his life.
He describes what cotton picking is like, and how at the end of every day a picker’s bag was weighed. Each slave had a quota, and if he or she was short, a whipping was in order. Slaves ended their days with dread; either they would be short, or if they were over their quota, it would be increased. One of the women, a young, lively girl named Patsy, could pick twice as much cotton as most men.
Patsy was also the object of sexual predation by Northup’s third master. This attention caught the attention of the mistress of the house, who despised her husband and also the girl who had no choice but to comply. Late in the book Patsy goes to a neighboring plantation to get a piece of soap and is severely whipped for it, breaking her spirit.
Northup had one master who was kind and gentle, but who had to sell “Platt” to an unusually abusive carpenter because of debts. The first master maintained a $400.00 mortgage on the slave, though, which ultimately saved Northup’s life when he refused to be whipped, fought his master, and beat him with the whip he planned to use on “Platt.” The enslaver got two friends, returned, tied Northup up, and they were about to hang him when the overseer intervened with a pistol, saying that he was protecting the first owner’s mortgage on the slave.
Because he could play the fiddle, and because of his own cleverness, he could earn a few cents here and there. He was even made a slave driver himself, given a whip. He learned to ply the instrument so as just to miss his victim, who cooperated by yelling and crying.
Through very unusual circumstances, he befriended a white Canadian carpenter who sent letters to Northup’s friends in Saratoga. One of these brought affidavits, copies of his freedom papers, and a demand that Solomon be freed from his drunken and abusive owner. The local sheriff was there to enforce the handover, and Northup eventually found his way home.
Northup had the owner of the slave establishment in Washington arrested, but because as a Black man he could not give testimony, the man was acquitted. He also sued the two men who lured him into slavery, but eventually they too avoided the law.
Unlike some other slave accounts, Northup named persons still alive. The book was popular, making him a modest amount of money. Before his fame faded, he became a speaker on the abolitionist lecture circuit. He seems to have lived about ten years after his return to freedom; perhaps long enough to learn of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Penguin edition contains forwards and afterwards by Henry Louis Gates, and it reprints relevant documents. It also contains the original 19th-century engraved illustrations, ending with the reunion with Solomon’s family. It is a valuable historical document, a minor classic of American literature.
I’m sure there are school boards and politicians who would regard it as “divisive” and would try to banish it from school rooms and libraries. I hate to think that, but I’m afraid it’s true. Mark Twain once said that God created the jackass for practice, then turned to making the school board.
After reading the book I had to see the movie, so I streamed it. It is generally faithful to the text, with a few scenes enhanced for dramatic effect, but then, dramatic effect is what drama is all about.
Gates, a distinguished Harvard historian, notes that there are a few questions about the details of the story, but that what is important is that the story is true.
The true story of America cannot be told without accounting for slavery. The book and movie allow a free man, twelve years a slave, to speak to us from 170 years ago. It’s not theory, it’s not polemics, it’s not fuel for culture wars. It’s a true account; if anything, it’s understated.
We will never know where we are unless we know where we have been.