Thanksgiving is coming this week. For the last several years, I have written an annual column on the power of gratitude. I’m really grateful that I get to do that.
About 10 years ago, I started reading Jonathan Haidt and other researchers in the field of positive psychology. These people, instead of focusing on what is wrong with us, pay attention to ways that people thrive. One of the factors most strongly associated with self-reported life satisfaction is the ability to experience gratitude.
This year I am teaching students who, to put it mildly, are not children of privilege and wealth. Many of them have encountered significant trauma in their lives. I can’t do anything about that, but I wanted to give them something that they could use, so I told them about gratitude.
First I showed a video. There are plenty of videos of psychologists talking about the subject, but I picked one that was short and filled with graphics. Then I had them read two articles, one from Psychology Today, and the other from Forbes, that told about the scientific studies linking the ability to feel and express gratitude to many positive outcomes — health and happiness, even academic success. I told them to pick two quotes they thought were important, and to use them in a multi-paragraph paper.
Then I asked them to write something or someone they were thankful for in their lives. I told them this was really the most important part of the paper, because it was their chance actually to practice feeling and expressing gratitude.
I told them the story of my wife’s mother, who will be 96 in February. She used to be a photographer and an artist, a singer in a choir and lover of music, and along with her husband, entertained friends socially at dinner parties. Now she can’t hear well, can’t remember what just happened, has lost her husband and sister, and her life has constricted to one room.
Still, she constantly expresses her gratitude for her family and her caregivers at what is actually quite a nice nursing home. Her gratitude is a blessing to her and to all who care for her. She’s waiting patiently to be called to heaven.
Trying to keep them from saying generic things like, “I appreciate my mom because she’s always there for me,” I told my students to pick one specific detail and put it in the paper.
I gave an example from my own life. I’m grateful for my wife, and how she gets up before I do (her work day starts earlier than mine) and wakes me up with sweet words and a cup of hot coffee.
I explained to my students the life lesson I learned years ago from mountain biking — if you focus on the rock or stump you’re afraid of, you’ll hit it. Account for obstacles, to be sure, but look ahead at where you want to go. These kids have places to go and joys to celebrate. I recognize their precarious situation, but I refuse to engage in the “pedagogy of the depressed.”
Gratitude has enriched my life. I appreciate my family, my friends, my library, my health, and my career as teacher and writer. I am also grateful for my students.
Teaching these young people has been a revelation for me. I have become more patient and less judgmental. Though I’m sorely tempted, and often, it doesn’t do anybody any good if I let myself get frustrated and raise my voice or use sarcasm.
Teaching is a seasonal enterprise. It has definite rhythms, ending in a springtime harvest. Now we are entering the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas, times of hope and family gatherings. We all need the break.
So this is my annual Thanksgiving column. I’m grateful to be able to share it with my readers and my students.
I can only hope that gratitude blooms not just annually, but perennially.