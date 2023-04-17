On a pair of perfect spring weekend afternoons I found myself doing yard work listening to the music of Jason Isbell on headphones.
The yard work was impelled by a desire to put some study perennial flowers in what we call the “devil strip,” that section of lawn between the sidewalk and the street. It’s been calling out for landscaping for years. I dig the holes, my wife does the planting, an arrangement that suits our skills.
The reason I was listening exclusively to Isbell is because of a Substack posting by Damon Linker in his “Notes from Middleground,” one of three different blogs he puts out regularly. Two of them are about politics; this one covers culture and other topics.
It seems that HBO has just released a documentary called “Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed.” Linker was impressed by what he saw. I haven’t watched the documentary, but I’ve been aware of the singer for a few years now.
Isbell’s music has its roots in electrified country music, and he has a way with a tune, but it’s his lyrics that set him apart. I actually heard about him for the first time a while back in off all things a sermon. The preacher cited Isbell’s lines from his song “24 Frames.”
“You thought God was an architect, now you know / He’s something like a pipe bomb ready to blow / And everything you built it’s all for show, goes up in flames / In 24 frames.” An old-fashioned motion picture projector runs at 24 frames per second.
Many of Isbell’s songs involve drinking, shame, anxiety, and other topics of hard living. I’ll confess to having a limited attention span for such subjects, yet the lyrics, sparkling yet understated, mark him as a cut above the usual lonesome, heartsick, hung-over blues.
Linker’s essay on the documentary notes that its central and most interesting focus is on Jason’s marriage to Amanda Shires, a beautiful and talented musician in her own right, who plays with the band sometimes and also has a solo career. She helped Isbell out of the spiral of drink and drugs and self-destruction that his early fame had brought him to. She comes across as highly intelligent, loving him, yet wary.
Isbell gave up the drink and drugs, but you know from such a talented and suffering soul, that’s not the end of it. According to Linker’s account, Isbell desperately wants to be seen as having recovered, but now he’s turned into a sort of therapy junkie, the way some people who lose weight and get into shape become endorphin junkies. He’s way better than he was before, but he still puts stress on their relationship. The couple fights, reconciles, and continues in a committed and often uncomfortable marriage.
They are musical collaborators, spending days and nights together. Sometimes Shires goes off on tour for her solo career; sometimes they fight and Jason goes off to a hotel to be alone.
As I’ve said, I haven’t seen the documentary yet, but I was able to listen to his music in a different light, thanks to Linker. I found the lyrics even more interesting than I had before.
Lyricists, including musicians and lyric poets, constantly veer between writing about personal experiences and other topics. Sometimes they fictionalize, writing about imaginary people, and at other times they can be scathingly self-referential. Reading Linker’s account of the documentary made me see the man and the woman behind the songs.
Linker writes beautifully (especially for someone who writes so much about politics), and he deserves to be quoted. He says the documentary “shows us how one man and woman have chosen to make their way in the world, trying to be good to one another (and their adorable daughter), enacting love as best they can, sometimes failing at the effort, striving to become better and achieve greater self-awareness, and sharing that process with the wider world through words of human wisdom set to music. As the credits rolled, I found myself overwhelmed with gratitude for Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, and wishing them both the very best in their art and their personal struggles—which are our struggles, too.”
At the end of my weekend, my yard was mowed, we had flowers in the devil strip, and I had a heightened appreciation for one of the best singer-songwriters out there. Next up, spending some time listening to Amanda Shires.