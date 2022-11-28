A Thanksgiving break, rainy and by Texas standards cold weather, my wife out of town, all led to some binge novel reading.
Three novels, quite different, all revolved around themes of how science affects our humanity. They are “That Hideous Strength,” by C. S. Lewis, “Alexandria,” by Paul Kingsnorth, and “The This” by Adam Roberts.
The oldest of them, by Lewis, was written in 1945, the last of his “space trilogy.” It’s subtitled “A Modern Fairy-tale for Grown-Ups.” It deals with an ostensibly scientific organization called the National Institute for Co-ordinated Experiments (N.I.C.E.) that turns out to have sinister aims.
The head of this organization is, literally, a severed human head kept alive by artificial means. One of the goals is to centralize human consciousness, ultimately into that of one man. Lewis insists that there are objective moral standards that modernism scoffs at. This is similar to the thesis of his 1943 book, “The Abolition of Man.”
As it happens, I have a friend who has been attracted to transhumanist thought. He has paid for an insurance policy that provides that his head be removed upon his death and frozen for possible revival in the future and some sort of afterlife. He styles himself the “Headless Horseman of the Apocalypse.”
Paul Kingnorth’s “Alexandria” (2020) is set centuries after the development of a worldwide universal consciousness called Wayland and the “city” of Alexandria, where people can shed their physical bodies for the promise of functional immortality and interconnectivity. They can know and do things no mere mortal ever can.
Most of the characters are members of a primitive religion that has responded to man’s destruction of the planet by living simple lives close to the land. They are few in number and declining, as they are stalked by emissaries of Wayland — corporeal semi-human beings who try to persuade them to join Alexandria. Halfway through the book, we encounter one of these consciousnesses.
There is a prophecy that when the swans return, Alexandria will fall. As in any good story, all prophecies are true. In the last chapter, Wayland himself speaks to the remaining characters.
Lewis famously converted from atheism to Christianity; Kingsnorth used to be a radical environmentalist and now is an Orthodox Christian. Though neither of these books addresses religion directly, Lewis’s concern with moral values and common decency and Kingsnorth’s moral outrage at man’s destruction of the world express a similar opposition to grandiose ideas of human engineering.
Adam Roberts’ “The This” (2022) is a contemporary science fiction novel with philosophical underpinnings. An innovation in social media that starts out as hands-free typing turns into neural networking, and then something like a cult, where people join into a hive mind, a collective consciousness offering them unparalleled knowledge and power, alleviating the horrible loneliness of the postmodern world.
The book ranges widely over time and space. Eventually, the collective consciousness finds itself at war with humanity.
Ultimately, after no telling how long, an Absolute Consciousness intervenes. It’s a fictionalization of Hegel’s philosophy of Absolute Idealism, juxtaposed against the atomized isolation of contemporary society and the desire for transcendence by abandoning the body in the search for pure consciousness.
Hegelianism was very popular in the 19th century among thinkers who wanted an Absolute but couldn’t believe in the God their ancestors had worshipped.
There’s a very old philosophy called Gnosticism that disdains the body and the world, aspiring to ascension into pure heavens of consciousness.
There’s a resurgent Gnosticism in our times. I’ve coined the term “technosticism” for it.
My transhumanist friend who imagined cheating death has recently suffered the death of his wife. I look forward to talking to him again about the issues these books raise, when his all-too-human grief recedes.