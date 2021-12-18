This year marks the 50th anniversary of the full integration of the Longview public schools. Though the Supreme Court ruled in 1954 that racial segregation in public education was unconstitutional, it took 16 years before it desegregation happened.
My education started out at a parochial school. We had one Black family who attended. While that might have been token integration, St Anthony was not all-white.
Although I recall my early history lessons being slanted toward the South, the nuns were scrupulous in treating all people with dignity. I grew up thinking it was unfair to segregate people by race.
Don’t get me wrong; I was a pretty typical Southern kid. I’m sure I said the "n-word” on several occasions in 1965. What we thought of as racism back then was malice and constant denigration of Black people, and I was spared that at home and at school.
In the ninth grade, I hit the public school system at Foster Junior High. It was a culture shock in many ways, though I started making new friends.
One of the most remarkable classes I ever attended was Spanish right after lunch. There was a great group of people there. The boy who sat behind me became my best buddy through high school, and I had a hopeless crush on the beautiful brunette on the next row.
That’s also where I made my first Black friend. Gerald Fricks and a few other brave students had chosen to participate in a voluntary integration program.
He was smart and funny. One day he gave me a card that said, “In case of riot, the bearer of this card is an Honorary Negro.”
The last time I saw Gerald was at our 20th reunion. I sat at a table with him and his beautiful wife. He accomplished many notable things and died far too young, in his 50s.
I remember the bus bombings. I thought there had been some kind of accident at the rail yards when I heard a series of explosions. There were people determined to prevent integration. They were caught and punished.
It was senior year when the district closed Womack High School and sent all the Black kids to Longview High. There was tension, to put it mildly.
I made a point of trying to be courteous with the newcomers. Once a Black administrator was talking to one of my classes and I put him — really, the district — on the spot by asking him how he felt working at a place only by order of a federal court. He handled it well, and realized I wasn’t hostile to him, but impatient with stubborn racism.
One day some people drove around town before dawn throwing papers into yards. In the middle was a newspaper-like publication of George Wallace’s segregationist American Party.
I called my best buddy, Bill. We went into yards collecting them. Inside were crudely printed flyers. One had an image of a lynching, with the caption: “Death to rioters, communists, and race mixers — time for old-fashioned American justice.”
Everybody who lived through that year remembers the big fight at the four-way stop. I was walking in the covered area on my way to class when I encountered about 50 very angry Black guys heading my way. I passed through them without trouble.
Then I saw a larger crowd of white guys on the other side of the street and a police officer brandishing a blackjack to keep them there.
It wasn’t all negative. I also remember many small instances of kindness and accommodation in a time of rapid change.