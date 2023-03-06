When I began writing columns in 2008, they were exclusively about language. Since then I’ve dealt with other topics — books, music, travels and anecdotes about my own life.
Yet language remains a central preoccupation of mine. I’m constantly making new and delightful discoveries. For example, I just realized that “Parthenon” literally means “temple of the virgin.” Athena was depicted as a perpetual virgin. It’s not a life-changing revelation, but it might elicit a hum of interest.
Though I’ve chosen to remain neutral in the culture wars — in fact, I’m like Switzerland, well—armed but uninvolved — the use of language in the cultural conflict of our day interests me.
I must say the political language of the right, relying on terms like “groomer” and “hoax,” to be, if effective, generally less interesting than the political language of the left. That I find leftist language games more interesting does not mean that I approve of them, nor does my disapproval mean I’ve defected to the right.
The right uses language to attack, whereas the left uses it to reframe discourse. Because people and organizations who deal primarily with language — academics, bureaucrats, teachers, journalists and other writers — skew left, much of their energies goes into an almost obsessive concern with making sure people use the correct language.
I find “critical” theories deeply unsatisfactory because they tend to end in a reduction of complex factors to rather simple concepts of power and will. We see this with the constant reframing of language stacking the rhetorical deck to support a political agenda.
George Packer, in his article “The Moral Case Against Equity Language” in The Atlantic, strikes back at this trend. It’s well worth reading, and it hits on some of the same themes and ideas that Michael Lind and others have been writing about for some time.
Packer is a longtime liberal writer and political operative who previously sounded an alarm about how his children came home from their elite New York private school crammed with indoctrination which nowadays goes by the catch-all title of “woke.” He’s one of those liberals who has responded to the illiberal leftism that has assumed hegemony over universities, human resources organizations, professional associations, the media, and the public schools.
I will speak of my own experiences in other columns.
Like Lind and others, Packer finds a moralistic, almost religious underpinning of this obsession with language. He writes:
“The rationale for equity-language guides is hard to fault. They seek a world without oppression and injustice. Because achieving this goal is beyond anyone’s power, they turn to what can be controlled and try to purge language until it leaves no one out and can’t harm those who already suffer.”
But he also notes: “The universal mission of equity language is a quest for salvation, not political reform or personal courtesy — a Protestant quest and, despite the guides’ aversion to any reference to U.S. citizenship, an American one, for we do nothing by half measures. The guides follow the grammar of Puritan preaching to the last clause. Once you have embarked on this expedition, you can’t stop at ‘Oriental’ or ‘thug,’ because that would leave far too much evil at large. So you take off in hot pursuit of ‘gentrification’ and ‘legal resident,’ ‘food stamps’ and ‘gun control,’ until the last sin is hunted down and made right — which can never happen in a fallen world.”
I think he, and Lind, and John McWhorter, and others critical of this linguistic purity get to the heart of something important: as traditional religions decline, the moral (or moralistic) impulse finds new outlets.
It’s not just that it’s silly — “fieldwork” being disapproved because it might bring to mind slavery, despite the reality that most of our ancestors labored in fields a few centuries back — but that having everybody speak the same language really does no good to get people better medical care, education, opportunities, or freedom from violent crime. Calling a homeless person “a person experiencing homelessness” doesn’t give her a house: referring to someone as “a person experiencing the criminal justice system” makes him no less a prisoner.
Though reducing injustice in the world is a worthy project, feeling like one of the Elect because you use the currently mandated language, as Dietrich Bonhoeffer might say, “cheap grace.” Packer says, “Moral language comes from the struggle of an individual mind to absorb and convey the truth as faithfully as possible.”
The shift from moral to moralistic, from judgment to judgmentalism, from skepticism to cynicism, all involve tiny graduations, recognizable only by practical reason, not by the dictates of the authors of mission statements, proscribed word lists, diversity and equity projects, or the editors of the next Newspeak dictionary.
Many people who live in a world of words believe deep down that there is nothing outside the text. I think they are alienated from the natural world and ought to get out in the field more.
Much as I ridicule and decry the bureaucratic goop of “equity” language, I’m even more concerned that it generates a backlash where the power of the state, heavy-handed, coercive, ignorant, is turned against these institutions.
Y’all can fight this one out. I am seeking the Switzerland of the soul.