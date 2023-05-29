I was sitting at a table with a bunch of guys about my age. One of them brought up the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. We reminded ourselves that Veterans Day honors those who served in the armed forces, and Memorial Day honors those who died in service to our country.
None of us had personal memories of those who had died, though there have been tens of thousands who perished in our lifetimes, from Korea and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan.
So we talked about our fathers. They would have had no trouble remembering the dead. Nor would our mothers. I remember once my mother telling me that the Japanese had killed a boy she loved. That’s all she ever said, and I didn’t pry.
One of the fellows mentioned how all the fathers of his boyhood friends had served in the Second World War. We also talked about how that generation was dying away. My own father would have been 99 in October. I wrote a column once about Jim Halls, a man who lived past 100. When I asked him, upon meeting him in a retirement home, what he had done in his life, his first response was “First lieutenant in the Army.” He went ashore at Normandy and 75 years later that was how he identified himself.
I have shared a couple of stories of honor and remembrance in columns, but I’m going to repeat them here because they’re worth recounting.
One year I spent the night of the Presidential election camping out at Enchanted Rock. I had voted, and I unplugged from the election coverage, lying on my back on that billion-year-old batholith watching airplanes and satellites and stars as darkness gathered.
The next morning I drove into Fredericksburg, and after a breakfast of sausage and German pancakes, I went to the Nimitz Museum, also known as the Museum of the Pacific War. It was a Wednesday morning, and I was almost alone.
I wandered the halls alone, looking at military hardware, including an entire Japanese midget submarine that had been sunk outside Pearl Harbor right before the attack on December 7, 1941.
But what brought me up short was a bulkhead from the battleship U.S.S. Arizona, which had been sunk in that attack, killing 1177 Americans.
Most of the artifacts were behind glass or roped off, but not this. I’m respectful of museum items, but, figuring that my handprints could not do anything to the steel that saltwater, fire, and Japanese bombs had done, I touched it.
I found myself leaning against it, alone in the room. If others had been there, I would have been quick, but I took my time, thinking about loss, and about these men and those who knew and loved them—their mothers and sisters and brothers and fathers and teachers and employers, their girlfriends and wives, maybe children.
The nation was changed profoundly by that attack. I was awash in grief and memory, aware of the momentous events that ensued. I prayed that all who had loved these men eventually healed and went on with their lives. Their sacrifice led to national unity such as we have not seen since. I prayed about that, too.
Some years later my wife and I were touring Britain. Near the end of our trip we stayed in the university town of Cambridge. Taking one of those hop-on-hop-off bus tours of the town, we came unexpectedly on the American cemetery. We got out.
It was a solemn and beautiful place, immaculately maintained. Rows and rows of identical crosses or stars of David were surrounded by walls bearing names. These were men who died in the North Atlantic, in the air war against Germany, or on British soil. It contains the graves of more than 3800 war dead, and the plaques on the Wall of the Missing number over 5130.
On that wall were the famous, like Major Glen Miller, the band leader, whose airplane disappeared and was never found. Also noted is Joseph Kennedy, Jr., the son of the American ambassador to Britain, and brother of John F. Kennedy. He volunteered for a dangerous mission; a bomber packed with explosives was to have been directed by radio against Nazi submarine pens. He was supposed to bail out, but a malfunction caused the explosives go off while he was aboard.
There were also a Pool and a Crain on that wall. I don’t know if they were really my cousins, but I claim them as mine.
When I was in Cambridge I found myself gently patting the tops of the grave markers. I realized that these men would have then been younger than the sons I never had would be now. I wanted to comfort them in their graves, to tell them that everything worked out for the most part, that their sacrifice helped save the world, and that their country remembered and honored them.
I didn't feel grief this time; it was gratitude that moved me.
Not all our war dead fought to save the world, but even in our misadventures we honor and recognize those who have died.
I will fly my flag on Memorial Day, grill out on the deck, maybe walk over to the neighborhood party at the swimming pool. I hope to laugh and have a great time.
Wishing the departed could have joined us. Thank you, and rest in peace.