For the last couple of weeks, the internet has been abuzz about ChatGPT, which is an artificial intelligence tool that can do some things we’re already doing, like look up information, but also can do some things that we have not yet been able to automate.
What sorts of things? I spent a little time over a few days playing with it. Some of my activities were just for fun, and some tried to test the limits of the chatbot, and on occasion I looked up information and evaluated its accuracy.
I’m no expert — others have gone a lot deeper than I have, but I’ll start with my own experiences.
One thing I did was to take some famous texts and have them rewritten in the style of other people. The Tupac Shakur version of the Declaration of Independence was, well, striking. There were at least two words in it that I’m not going to repeat here. The Gettysburg Address in the voice of the 45th President was pretty much on the money.
I asked it to write short essays on topics like the connections between ancient Gnosticism and contemporary transhumanism. It started by defining the terms, then making some plausible connections. It didn’t go very deep, though. That might have been because of my unfamiliarity with ways to interrogate it better. I added William Faulkner to the list, and it began an essay that tried—in my opinion, superficially—to link that Southern Gothic writer with the Gnostics.
One thing I asked it to do was to analyze a Flannery O’Connor short story. It was factually wrong on several details. Likewise, I asked a question about German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s death at the hands of the Gestapo, and was given wrong information on the dates of the plot against Hitler for which he was condemned.
Countee Cullen wrote a very powerful poem, “Incident,” in 1925, which centers around a racist slur used against him in his childhood. It’s a touching and troubling poem that uses a word that, according to ChatGPT, nobody is supposed even to quote. (I asked it about that.) So I asked the chatbot to tell me about the diction in the poem. Again, I got some factual inaccuracies, including people in the poem that simply aren’t there.
I tried to see what the chatbot would not talk about, and I had a couple of my questions “flagged.” I’m not going to discuss that here in detail.
There’s a deep conventionality about the chatbot—it mirrors values and language common in contemporary discourse. I asked about a few contentious issues, and found it tended to skew mildly to the left in its responses. That makes sense, since so much of what goes out on the internet has that bias. But when I asked for counter-arguments against those replies, it readily supplied them.
Technology replaced human and animal muscles for moving a lot of massive things around. Then it replaced skilled work, from sewing to surgery. (Lots of cataract surgeries nowadays are handled by, essentially, robots under the supervision of a highly paid ophthalmologist.) It also has automated bookkeeping—I’ve done my taxes online for years—and other records.
Now ChatGPT promises to actually write text that is accurate, effective, and machine generated. This has a lot of potential impact for government, law, journalism, and education. It could write legislation, contracts and news articles. Imagine governments and corporations releasing data that gets turned into prose. A daily police report, for example of arrests, accidents, and crimes could be turned into, essentially, what a newspaper reporter is now doing.
Corporations already send out press releases, and academic journals all have abstracts. Artificial intelligence could search out topics from a variety of sources, compile information, and present it coherently—and cheaply.
Some educators have been hyperventilating about students being able to write assignments that, unlike simple copy-and-paste works that can be found out through search engines, are each unique. New York City schools have blocked the site from its students.
One could expect students to write their work by hand, which, even if they’re copying something, will get them at least to focus on what they’re saying, as opposed to giving a prompt and sitting back. And, of course, face-to-face conversations are the best, if most time-consuming, way to know if somebody understands something.
Other teachers are already trying to figure out how to incorporate ChatGPT into their classes. Much like Wikipedia already is, the chatbot could be a starting place for research.
Still, lots of people are worried about their jobs and their futures. As the price of information and expertise plummets, so do the salaries of those who formerly produced those things.
Futurists of previous decades looked forward to a time when machines would relieve us of drudgery and the need to labor. It turns out, though, at least for many people, work provides a focus for their lives and an important part of self-respect, meaning, and personal identity.
What happens when the machines end up doing all the work? Most things will be cheap, but how will people be able to earn enough even for cheap goods?
We may be in for radical changes. I’ll have to ask ChatGPT about what to expect.